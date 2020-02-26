It takes 75 years for a diamond anniversary, slightly more than twice the time that country band Diamond Rio has been together. The band’s longevity, however, deserves a measure of celebration.
Since the band formed 37 years ago as Opryland USA theme park act the Grizzly River Boys, the renamed Diamond Rio has had the same six members — lead singer Marty Roe, lead guitarist Jimmy Olander, guitarist and mandolinist Gene Johnson, bassist Dana Williams, keyboardist Dan Truman and drummer Brian Prout — for the last 31 of those years.
Considering that all six continue to play, and have recorded nine albums themselves rather than use studio musicians, that’s an achievement and one whose result — live performance — Waco fans will see Friday night at The Backyard, with Texas country singer-songwriter Curtis Grimes opening the show.
In its three-decade history, Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums, with three albums selling more than a million copies each, five No. 1 hits, a Grammy Award, a Dove Award and 21 years as members of the Grand Ole Opry.
Its six-man core has combined traditional country and harmony vocals with bluegrass, country pop and rock for a trademark sound that produced such hit singles as “Meet in the Middle,” “Love a Little Stronger,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”and “Unbelievable.”
Though unavailable for a phone interview last week, lead guitarist Jimmy Olander agreed to answer several emailed questions about the band and its Waco performance.
More than 30 years together, particularly for a band where everyone plays an instrument and sings, is a pretty remarkable achievement. What’s the secret for the band’s current lineup?
Staying partners for more than 30 is a result of a basic mutual respect we have for each other as musicians and partners. I’m enjoying the fact that my fellow Diamond Rio band mates have a special skill that none of the other guys bring to the table.
In Gene’s case it’s that amazing high tenor harmony he does. It’s a very distinctive sound that no one else has and he brings it to the best of his ability every time on stage or in the studio. Really cool to be able to witness a guy I have been around for so many years and still be thrilled to hear him do his special thing.
This goes verse by verse with all the other guys as well. I wouldn’t wish to be standing beside anyone else for 30+ years!
Diamond Rio’s last album featured 11 new songs. Has the band’s song creation process changed over the years? Is it hard to try any new directions with fans wanting to hear all the hits when you perform?
Playing many multiple pieces of new music live at this stage of our career can be difficult. We have always had shows that featured a healthy amount of our radio hits. That being said, when Diamond Rio fans come out to see our shows (for the most part) that’s what they are most excited to see.
I believe that we have grown an audience that associates us with our style of music, sure . . . a given, but possibly more so are interested in a bit of nostalgia.
Fans are remembering where they were when they first heard “Meet in the Middle” or how “One More Day” took on a profound meaning in their lives during a season of loss. It’s very gratifying to have a volume of material that has woven itself into people’s lives. I must admit I didn’t see that coming.
What can the audience expect at the Waco show?
Look forward to Diamond Rio bringing our best to Waco. Texas loves its country music and we love Texas!
Grimes’ return
Opening for Diamond Rio is Texas native Curtis Grimes, who returns with his four-piece band to The Backyard. Grimes was recently in Nashville recording some new music for an upcoming album.
His Waco show comes as part of a busy spring dotted with several festival appearances, he said, and it’s after seeing his single “Still” hit No. 1 on the Texas country radio chart, winning Entertainer of the Year and Christian Country Song of the Year honors from the Texas Country Music Association last year.
With a 2-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son now in the family, Grimes said he’s perfectly comfortable writing traditional country and family- and faith-oriented music. They’re all part of his fabric of life. “It’s my passion and my purpose and country music is my avenue of doing that,” he said.
