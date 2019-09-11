Crystal Gayle (copy)

Grammy Award winning country star Crystal Gayle, one of country’s chart-topping women in the 1970s and ’80s, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Waco Hippodrome. Gayle recently released the album “You Don’t Know Me,” her first in 16 years, which features her first recorded duet with sister Loretta Lynn.

 Gor Megaera photo

Grammy Award winning country star Crystal Gayle, one of country’s chart-topping women in the 1970s and ’80s, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Waco Hippodrome.

Gayle recently released the album “You Don’t Know Me,” her first in 16 years, which features her first recorded duet with sister Loretta Lynn.

Tags

Load comments