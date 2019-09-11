Grammy Award winning country star Crystal Gayle, one of country’s chart-topping women in the 1970s and ’80s, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Waco Hippodrome.
Gayle recently released the album “You Don’t Know Me,” her first in 16 years, which features her first recorded duet with sister Loretta Lynn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.