The annual Margarita and Salsa Festival at Extraco Events Center became the latest victim to COVID-19 concerns as organizers announced its cancellation Wednesday.
Wes Allison, Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo President and CEO, said he and the festival’s executive committee met Tuesday and opted to scratch this year’s festival out of health concerns. “We put all the options in (to hold the festival) and it wasn’t worth the risk,” he said.
The annual fest, scheduled for Aug. 29, usually draws around 6,000 fans who turn out for margarita and salsa tasting contests with live performances by regional country acts. This year’s festival would have featured Texas singer-songwriters Randy Rogers and Parker McCollum as headliners.
Alison said festival organizers had worked closely with the city’s code enforcement officials on ways the event could be held with current COVID-19 protection guidelines, from limiting group size, relocating tents and stages, and extending spacing between those attending.
The surge of new COVID-19 cases in the county over the last two weeks, however, led planners to decide the risk of possible virus spread at the event was too high, even with the new measures.
The festival, which would have marked its 25th edition, generates between $60,000 and $80,000 for the Heart O’ Texas Fair scholarship fund, as much as a third of the fund’s annual goal for distribution to McLennan County students. Allison said sponsors would be encouraged to translate their festival support into scholarship funding.
The festival’s cancellation follows that of Westfest on Labor Day weekend and for the same reasons. The HOT Fair & Rodeo CEO said that organizers were still intending to go ahead with the fair in October, but with an eye on the ongoing COVID-19 situation. “At this point, we’re committed to try and do something,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.