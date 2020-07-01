What would the Fourth of July be without fireworks, parades, large picnics and parties to celebrate the nation’s independence?
In this topsy-turvy year of COVID-19, we’re about to find out.
Concerns about slowing the spread of COVID-19 have erased July 4 celebrations big and small this year as event organizers find themselves unable to continue traditional events with new limits on crowd size or sufficient space to allow social distancing
The city of Waco canceled Fourth on the Brazos, its annual celebration held at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley and capped by one of the area’s largest fireworks shows, back in May. No smaller events have been planned, but city parks are open this weekend with standard COVID-19 protocols of small groups, social distancing between individuals and frequent sanitation.
Fireworks flashback, parades
In lieu of live fireworks, the Waco City Cable Channel will rebroadcast last year’s fireworks show with music by the Waco Community Band at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The program can be found streamed online at wccc.tv, Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and Grande Cable Channel 810.
Neighboring cities such as Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lorena and West as well have passed this year on their usual parades, fireworks or community activities in city parks.
Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary recommended citizens “get out, social distance, wash your hands — and don’t create a situation for us by the 18th of July,” a reference to the roughly two-week incubation period for COVID-19.
Waco’s Castle Heights neighborhood has canceled its traditional parade and a post-parade meal and get-together. Nearby St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., will hold an open-air carillon concert at 10 a.m. Saturday, with listeners invited to drive up and listen from their cars.
A parade in Crawford planned for 10 a.m. Saturday could not be confirmed by press time Wednesday.
What’s happening
In McGregor, the ’Merica Open disc golf tournament will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at Amsler Park. The event is sold out with 45 players signed up and there will be no space reserved for spectators, although people in the park are free to watch given social distancing.
The Cameron Park Zoo and Waco museums, except for the Mayborn Museum and Historic Waco Foundation’s East Terrace and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, will be open this weekend. City parks and Lake Waco parks also will be open for the weekend.
First Friday activities in downtown Waco preceding the Fourth are downsized as well, due in large part to the state’s shuttering of bars to curb COVID-19 spread.
The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute will extend its shopping hours into the evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and downtown ar tspace Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., will feature the works of Waco artist Katie Ward from 4 to 9 p.m.
The Dr Pepper Museum will get into the spirit of virtual fireworks with a Facebook Live video of a “Patriotic Pepper Mentos Explosion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, where two-liter bottles of Dr Pepper will spray and spew when Mentos mints are dropped in them.
For those interested in taking in a movie this holiday weekend, the Waco Hippodrome continues to show “The Hunt,” “The Gentlemen,” “The High Note,” “Trolls World Tour” and, added last week, “Irresistible” with Steve Carell.
Out of town
South of Waco, Fort Hood will hold a half-hour “Everyday Heroes 4th of July Special” at 9 p.m. Saturday followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. KWTX-TV, Channel 10, will broadcast both. Those who wish to view it in person can do so at designated parking lots near Hood Stadium and Central Texas College.
Belton’s annual Fourth of July Rodeo will continue this year at the Bell County Expo Center with competition at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. All seats are reserved and can be ordered online at 512-474-5664.
Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que in Belton will hold a mulit-day Backyard Party with Texas country singer Kevin Fowler and Carson Jeffrey at 7 p.m. Friday, Jarrod Birmingham and Jake Worthington at 7 p.m. Thursday, and a fireworks show Saturday night.
Gatesville’s Bare Bones Barbecue will host a Fourth of July concert with Ghost Dance Band, the Clint Janisch Band and Presley Lyn Haile beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will follow at about 9:20 p.m.
