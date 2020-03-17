The darkness at Waco stages, theaters, auditoriums and public venues that began last weekend accelerated this week as city, state and national measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus expanded to clubs, bars and restaurants.
Dozens of concerts, plays, performances, exhibits, shows and other arts or entertainment events planned for March and April, not to mention almost all sporting events, have been cancelled or rescheduled in an effort to minimize group situations where the virus could be spread.
Here’s a partial list of what Waco entertainment events have been cancelled or moved to a different day, with the awareness that more events may be affected in the weeks to come.
Cancellations/closings
- Both AMC and Regal Theatres national movie chains have closed screenings until further notice.
- Extraco Events Center has cancelled all events from now to April 17, including the Central Texas Comic Con, the Waco Family Fun Fest, the Texas Appaloosa Horse Show Bluebonnet Circuit and McLennan County Go Texan fundraiser.
- The Waco Hippodrome has cancelled all events, except those listed below in postponements, and closed its theaters and restaurants until further notice.
- Baylor University has cancelled all performances, plays, lectures, gatherings and other events for the spring semester.
- McLennan Community College has cancelled all performances, plays, lectures (including the March 26 lecture by Stephen Harrigan) and other large meetings for the spring semester.
- The Backyard, one of Waco’s more active concert venues, has cancelled concerts, except those listed below, closed its bar and limited restaurant service to take-out and delivery orders.
- Common Grounds has cancelled its spring shows.
- The Waco Symphony Orchestra’s pops concert with the band America on April 16 has also been cancelled.
- The Central Texas Choral Society has cancelled its spring season performances, including its May 8 and 9 performances of "Elijah."
Postponements (until further notice)
- Waco Jazz Orchestra’s concert with Calabria Foti and Bob McChesney has moved to May 9 at the Waco Hippodrome.
- The Waco Symphony Orchestra’s “Belles and Brass” concert on Saturday has moved to May 8 at Waco Hall.
- The Waco Civic Theatre has postponed spring events such as its production of “Emma,” a scavenger hunt, a 2020-21 season reveal and rehearsals for May’s “The Music Man” to yet undetermined dates; auditions will take place via video.
- Brazos Theatre will postpone its March 28 Variety Night to an undetermined date, limit its April 4 improv comedy to a single night and perform it via streaming video to ticketbuyers.
- These Waco Hippodrome events have been postponed: “An Evening At C.S. Lewis” moved to Sept. 16; “A Tribute To Merle Haggard” with Noel and Ben Haggard moved to June 5; Corey Holcomb on April 3, postponed to a yet undetermined date; “The Living Coast,” moved to June 21.
- William Clark Green’s show at The Backyard has been moved to June 20.
- The “Night With Holly Tucker” fundraiser on March 28 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum has been postponed to a yet undetermined date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.