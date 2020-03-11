It’s spring in Waco, which, for at least the last five years, means there’s a big Cody Johnson concert somewhere on the calendar — this Friday, in fact.
Johnson, one of the hottest acts in Texas country, headlines a show with the Josh Abbott Band and veteran Cory Morrow in the familiar confines of the Extraco Events Center. Despite concerns about the coronavirus that caused the cancellation of Austin’s South By Southwest musical festival, at midweek Johnson’s concert was set to go on as planned.
His Waco show comes sandwiched between two other Texas dates, a Thursday night RodeoHouston appearance — an event he’s sold out in the past — and Corpus Christi’s Spring Break on the Coast on Saturday. Then it’s back to a national tour which has featured concerts with Miranda Lambert on her Wildcard Tour.
The national following, with a core of Johnson’s CoJo Nation fanbase, shows how far the Texas singer-songwriter has come since deciding to leave his work as Texas State Penitentiary guard in 2011 and go into music as a career.
Hard work, good songs and fan appeal paid off in an independent career that saw six self-produced albums, song streams now in the hundreds of millions and national attention within a decade. A major jump up came with Johnson signing last year with the major label Warner Music Nashville, with his album “Ain’t Nothin’ to It” the first released on that label.
For opening act and fellow Texan Cory Morrow, Friday night’s show offers a chance to take fans back in musical time. Morrow and his band take a break from this spring’s “The Way Things Used to Be” tour with Friday’s concert, but part of it will carry over.
Fan feedback over the years resulted in the tour, whose nightly setlist is drawn from Morrow’s first studio albums, recorded in the early 2000s. “We go back in the vault for this,” he said in a phone interview from his Austin-area home.
Morrow, a Houston native who started his music career in Austin in the 1990s, said fans kept asking for songs from the first albums to show chart success. As an active songwriter, he had more of an interest in his latest songs, then realized fans wanted the older songs because of how they framed good times in their lives. “As an artist, you always want people to listen to the new stuff,” he said. “(But) it’s such an honor to be part of the soundtrack of their lives. We are humbled by that.”
His earlier stuff showed more of his influences at the time — Merle Haggard, Robert Earl Keen, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker and David Allen Coe as well as Led Zeppelin and Bob Seger — and that blend of country and rock ’n’ roll would soon show up in what became known as the Red Dirt movement.
Some of the Red Dirt movement shifted over the years further into southern rock, and Morrow suggested part of his fans’ taste for the earlier songs may be due to their danceability — “Bring your two-steppin’ boots,” he advised. Morrow also has put a retro twist on his newer merchandise.
In addition to his spring shows, Morrow is getting ready for his Go Wheels Up festival March 29-30 in San Marcos, which combines a music festival with the likes of Kevin Fowler, Los Texmaniacs and Poison’s Bret Michaels with an air show, car show and food fest.
He’s also prepping a new record and performing dates with Texas country star, Waco native and fellow Texas Tech University grad Pat Green, an update of their 2001 “Songs We Wish We’d Written.”
Rounding out the Friday night lineup is the Josh Abbott Band, one of the featured bands at last summer’s Margarita and Salsa Festival. The band is still touring in support of its 2019 EP “Catching Fire,” which the singer-songwriter characterized at the time as a return to the band’s more upbeat, energetic material.
