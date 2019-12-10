Anyone wanting to put Texas country singer-songwriter Cody Jinks in a box should prepare to spend a lot of time looking for the right shape of box.
Texas country and years as a punk and thrash rocker? Yep. Founder of Fort Worth’s Loud and Heavy Fest and an August performance at the Grand Ole Opry, introduced by fellow Texan Clint Black? Yep. Albums ranking high on Billboard’s Country Charts and an acclaimed tribute with Paul Cauthen for the late Chris Cornell, leader of rock band Soundgarden? Yep and yep.
The Fort Worth native, who returns to Waco with outlaw country singer Nikki Lane for a Saturday night concert at the Extraco Events Center, keeps ripping those confining boxes, too. In a world where many of his country peers drop recordings on a yearly cycle, Jinks did them one better. After releasing the 10-song “After the Fire” in October, he announced a second album with 12 songs, “The Wanting,” arriving the next week.
Their CD covers suggests the contrasts contained in Jinks: The picture of a white dove on “After the Fire” with the phrase “Some Days a Dove,” a picture of a raven on the back of “The Wanting” with “Some Days a Raven.” On the fronts, more sides of Jinks with “The Wanting’s” two-headed wolf, a white head grafted on a black wolf, and “After the Fire’s” pile of burnt wood, one piece sticking erect with the suggestion of an extended middle finger.
The one connecting thread is, of course, Jinks, who’s followed his own path to musical success. He played in a heavy metal band in his late teens and early 20s, then shifted to country, which he had grown up with. He began to release albums beginning in 2008, turning heads with the success of his “I’m Not the Devil,” which Rolling Stone named one of the year’s best.
Two years later, his “Lifers” reached No. 2 on country charts and this fall’s double release has topped that, each debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
And, if that’s not enough, in true Jinks form, he’s announced plans to return to the recording studio — this month.
