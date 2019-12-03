In an Advent calendar, the days until Christmas are evenly spaced, each equally weighted in sentiment, inspirational thought or, for some families, a candy prize or toy.
A Waco Christmas entertainment calendar, on the other hand, crams its offerings into the bulging first weekends of December. With only three weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, it’s one packed Christmas stocking.
Consider this: The next four days will feature at least three community Christmas tree lightings, fireworks, a Christmas parade, live performances by community groups, (faux) ice skating, a (somewhat faux) snow hill, food and drink, games, singing, a fun run, plays, comedy shows, more than a half dozen concerts and shopping. Lots of shopping.
And this is only the first weekend.
Waco Wonderland
For some, the Waco Christmas season starts with Waco Wonderland, a three-day holiday celebration in downtown Waco featuring the lighting of the Waco Christmas tree, a Wonderland parade down Austin Avenue, complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus; snow hill tubing; a Ferris wheel; performances by youth and community groups; carriage rides; food, drink and shopping.
All of that returns in the seventh year of the Wonderland. The event, held in Heritage Square, starts at 5 p.m. Friday with lighting of the city Christmas tree at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show from Fort Worth-based Pyro Shows, which did last year’s Wonderland and this summer’s Fourth on the Brazos shows.
The Snow Tube Hill, on which inner-tube riding participants can slide down an ice-covered hill, opens at 3 p.m. Saturday, continuing to 10 p.m. that night and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sunday also features a petting zoo from 1 to 5 p.m.
A Wonderland Run, sponsored by Community in Schools of the Heart of Texas, starts Saturday at 7:30 a.m., with distances of 10K and 5K, plus a one-mile walk. The Wonderland Parade, organized by Family of Faith Worship Center, follows at 10 a.m., starting at 11th Street and proceeding down Austin Avenue to Heritage Square.
For shoppers, the Mistletoe Market will feature 24 vendors and some 15 food trucks. Youth dance groups, community ensembles, worship groups and local musicians will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free, but there’s a charge for the Snow Tube Hill, Ferris wheel rides and horse-drawn carriage rides. A $5 armband allows single-day unlimited snow tube and Ferris wheel rides.
This year’s Wonderland has expanded its footprint to the whole Heritage Square parking lot to provide more space for vendors and food booths, said Waco Parks and Recreation director Jonathan Cook. Cook added gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday, earlier than usual, to ease parking issues for the Texas State Technical College graduation ceremony at the Waco Convention Center that night.
Some 25,000 people attended last year’s Wonderland.
Christmas at the Silos
Not as old as the city’s Waco Wonderland, but equally well-attended, is the four-year-old Magnolia Market Christmas at the Silos. This year’s event, held at 601 Webster Ave., has expanded to two weekends, with concerts on each Saturday.
A new addition this year to the shopping and visits with Santa is skating on a PolyGlide Synthetic Ice rink, which starts Wednesday. Skating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14. Skating is $15, $10 for children 2-12, and an adult must accompany children 12 and younger. Children younger than 2 are not allowed on the rink.
Santa will be at the Silos between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Dec. 13-14 and 21.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 14.
Shane & Shane and Phil Wickham are scheduled to perform Saturday night, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and Ellie and Drew Holcomb for Dec. 14. Tickets for Saturday’s concert are $40, available online at magnolia.com/christmas, but the Dec. 14 concert is sold out.
Dr Pepper Christmas
The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute will hold its Dr Pepper Christmas from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the museum, 300 S. Fifth St. The free Christmas celebration features live music from nine local ensembles and musicians, games, visit with Santa Claus, Christmas shopping and holiday-themed drinks at the soda fountain.
Christmas at Mayborn
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will hold its Christmas at the Mayborn from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday with children’s activities, the Central Texas Model Railroaders’ holiday exhibit and a visit with Santa Claus.
A new Christmas Lights in the Village, held in the museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Village, will open from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and run evenings through Dec. 21.
Christmas on Fifth
Baylor’s annual Christmas celebration and tree lighting takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Bill Daniel Student Union Building, Fountain Mall and Burleson Quadrangle. The Baylor Christmas tree will be lit at 8:15 p.m. in Burleson Quadrangle with children’s and Christmas activities at Fountain Mall, a Christmas Marketplace at the Student Union Building and carol singing, carriage rides and a live Nativity scene in the area.
Hewitt, Bellmead
Hewitt will mark the Christmas season with a Christmas tree lighting celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Hewitt Park, 103 N. Hewitt Drive. The celebration will include carol singing, food and drink, pictures with Santa Claus and the tree lighting at 5:20 p.m.
Also, Bellmead’s tree lighting and Christmas parade is 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
On stage
Two area theaters get into the holiday spirit this weekend, too. The Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive, opens its traditional staging of ”The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Thursday with other performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday (Sunday’s matinee is sold out).
Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q, will host the Opportunity Center at the Arc fundraiser ”Fa La La La Divas” from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $25. On Saturday, the theater’s monthly Improv Night will turn to an Ugly Christmas Sweater Improv, starting at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10.50 and $12.50.
