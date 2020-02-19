McLennan Community College choreographer and theater instructor Joe Taylor didn’t realize the theater department had chosen the musical for its 2019-20 season when he used the song “All That Jazz” as a teaching exercise with students during his interview for the MCC position.
Told that McLennan Theatre would be staging “Chicago,” from which “All That Jazz” comes, Taylor took it as a sign that things were meant to be: He’d be hired (he was) and he’d be directing “Chicago” (he is), whose MCC three-performance run opens Feb. 27.
The 1975 Tony Award winning John Kander and Fred Ebb musical, with original choreography by Bob Fosse, plays with the Roaring ’20s of a century ago with its story of Chicago housewife Roxy Hart (Kyndal Rinewalt) who kills her lover, then sees her murder trial as a platform for the fame she’d dreamed of. Defending her is slick, media-savvy attorney Billy Flynn (Hunter Barnett) while Hart’s death row neighbor and vaudevillian Velma Kelly (Avery Carlisle) sees her own star as celebrated murderess threatened.
Taylor, working with seven lead actors and a 13-actor ensemble, said he drew inspiration from the show’s initial imagining as a series of vaudeville sketches and its real-world origin for characters Roxy, who actually shot her husband; Velma, a cabaret performer charged with murder; and Billy, a composite of two high-profile Chicago lawyers.
His choreography suggests those different back stories with dances involving Roxy having a vaudeville flavor, more burlesque for Velma and a 1930s MGM smoothness for Flynn. “Combining these styles have worked really well,” he said.
The McLennan production hasn’t changed the musical’s core elements of murder, scandal, sex and celebrity, or, as Taylor put it, “jazz, liquor and scandals held together by some amazing choreography and music.” Still, some language has been toned down and costuming is more traditional with an eye to the 1920s than the leotards-and-tights costuming of the 1996 revival, he said.
Taylor and MCC theater instructor Kelly Parker share directing duties with Daniel Farris as music director leading an 11-piece orchestra complete with two pianos and a tenor banjo.
The three-performance run was nearing a sellout earlier in the week, although tickets for the Hearts in the Arts Gala on Feb. 27 were still available. Deadline for gala reservations, made through the MCC Foundation, is Thursday.
