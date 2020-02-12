It’s been more than 10 years since hard rock band Candlebox played Waco, says lead singer Kevin Martin, which means that he and his band likely will start off with the 1990s hits that made the Seattle band famous.
That means numbers like “You,” “It’s Alright” and “Far Behind,” from the band’s 1993 quadruple platinum debut “Candlebox” and its follow-ups “Lucy” and “Happy Pills,” but Martin, the lone surviving member of Candlebox’s original lineup, said to expect some new material, too.
“We’ll have three new songs in the set from our new album,” he said in a phone interview from his Los Angeles home. “And we switch (the set) up every night . . . We like to keep ourselves interested.”
Candlebox, which reformed in 2006 after the original group dissolved in 2000, laid down tracks for the album last August. In the months before recording, Martin found himself angry and in a dark mood about the state of the world at that time, he said, so he waited weeks before writing lyrics.
“I kinda pushed back hard (at first) because I was disenchanted with the world . . . I wrote the songs I had to write, then the rest, I said let’s just have fun,” he recalled. The longer wait resulted in a better album, with whose vocal tracks he completed only last month. “There’s a lot more melody in this,” he said. Martin anticipates releasing the new album in April, but admitted it hasn’t been titled yet.
Martin noted that fans have funded Candlebox’s albums since 2008 and that provides a measure of artistic freedom. “One thing I like about Candlebox fans is that they give us the freedom we like,” he said.
Two decades after Candlebox made its name in the Seattle grunge rock scene, the band is still finding new fans. “I see young faces that know all our songs and are singing along,” Martin said.
