There’s no elephant in the room, but maybe a lot of rhinoceroses just outside it in Baylor Theater’s production of the Eugene Ionesco play “Rhinoceros.”
In fact, the rhinoceroses may be taking over the town outside, judging from the offstage rumbling and bellowing, but, well, maybe not.
“Rhinoceros,” which opens a seven-performance run at Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, explores what happens when a community seems to change in unforeseen and unpredictable ways.
While some theater critics and scholars read the 1959 play as a commentary on the rise of Nazism and fascism that Romanian-French playwright Ionesco saw as a youth in the 1930s, graduate student Chad Kennedy, director of the Baylor production, takes a broader perspective.
He sees more of a dynamic of the individual against a growing crowd. “Will you stay true to your convictions when everything else changes? You hope you have the humanity to stay,” said Kennedy, who directed the June 2018 Baylor production “I and You.”
And while the theme may seem foreboding, Kennedy sees plenty of humor and offbeat wit in a story of humans who see the world around them seemingly turning more into a world of large, rumbling beasts.
The play follows everyman Berenger (Joshua Bates), whose casual approach to life gets startled as a growing rhinoceros-ism seems to affect his community, his neighbors, his boss Mr. Papillon (Chris Coley) and maybe even his girlfriend Daisy (Peyton Wray).
The action is set in a non-specific time, though the furniture and costuming seems midcentury modern, and the production’s touches of color gradually seem to bleed away as the play progresses.
“It has some great ideas for people to chew on, but there’s a unique sense of comedy as the play goes to unexpected places,” said Kennedy. “It’ll be intriguing to audiences in how it plays out.”
