Claudio Monteverdi’s 1643 opera “The Coronation of Poppea” offered its audiences the sort of plot that could drive a television series: lust, power, murder and, for good measure, interaction between Roman gods and mortals.
It also has a lead role written for counter-tenor, the rare male voice in a treble register, and for Baylor Opera Theater director Susan Li, that was a selling point for a department that presently has more than one counter-tenor.
“We have three counter-tenors and they are fantastic,” she said, noting that the opera theater’s depth in the voice part allows the double-casting that characterizes many of the theater’s main stage productions. The Baylor production plays off the sight of men singing high-pitched parts with several women singing roles normally played by men, Li said.
The opera, the last by the Italian Baroque composer and a pivotal work from opera’s early years, also offers her students experience in singing in a baroque style and in Italian; working with orchestration that has singers supported by harpsichord and cello, with a 12-piece orchestra playing in between; harmonic tension standing in for vocal dynamics; multiple doubled roles; and plenty of drama.
The drama comes from a plot entwining the aforesaid lust, power and murder: Poppea (Carly Orr, Thursday and Saturday; Emily Wood, Friday and Sunday), mistress to Roman emperor Nero (David Estrada, Michael Skarke) wants the crown of his wife Ottavia (Hannah Hyden, Jenny Skarke) and schemes to have her murdered.
Moral Roman Senator Seneca (Preston Hart) challenges Nero when he hears of her intent and Poppea adds him to the list of people to remove. Meanwhile, Poppea’s husband Ottone (Charity Cooper, Autumn Scott) contemplates his wife’s murder when she refuses to leave Nero and return to him, encouraged by Ottavia. Drusilla (Hyden, Jenny Skarke), in love with Ottone, helps with the plot, which gets foiled by the god Cupid (Halle Hill, Amy Pressman).
A suicide, betrayal and exiles play their parts before the event captured in the title.
“Every scene could be played over a chess game,” Li said. In fact, that’s part of Houston scenic designer Torsten Louis’ set design: a black and white checkered floor and large standing pieces that can be read as chess pieces, although with shapes open to various interpretation. “You can see them in a variety of ways,” said Louis.
The dialogue between mortals and gods gets a stage treatment as well with a floor pitched in opposite directions. Stars and theatrical mist suggest the heavens where gods dwell and costuming by Barb Dolney also distinguishes between humans and immortals, the latter getting a divine sheen from metallic tattoos.
The three-act opera, with English supertitles, features some 30 singers in 22 roles, with music direction by Jeffrey Peterson. Peterson leads the orchestra and accompanies on harpsichord.
Thursday night’s cast will return for the 2 p.m. Saturday performance while the Friday night cast will sing Sunday’s matinee.
