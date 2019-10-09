Baylor Homecoming parade (copy)

The 110th Baylor Homecoming parade steps off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, on its way to a final review at the Baylor campus. Other Homecoming activities on Friday include Extravaganza from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Fountain Mall; Singspiration at 7 p.m. at Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.; Pigskin Revue, 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. at Waco Hall; and pep rally and bonfire from 8:45 to 10:45 at Fountain Mall. Saturday’s football game between Baylor and Texas Tech is at 3 p.m. at McLane Stadium with the final Pigskin Revue at 8 p.m. Saturday at Waco Hall.

 Staff photo — Michael Bancale, file

