The 110th Baylor Homecoming parade steps off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, on its way to a final review at the Baylor campus.
Other Homecoming activities on Friday include:
- Extravaganza from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Fountain Mall;
- Singspiration at 7 p.m. at Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.;
- Pigskin Revue, 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. at Waco Hall;
- and pep rally and bonfire from 8:45 to 10:45 at Fountain Mall.
Saturday’s football game between Baylor and Texas Tech is at 3 p.m. at McLane Stadium with the final Pigskin Revue at 8 p.m. Saturday at Waco Hall.
