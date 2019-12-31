Austin singer-songwriter couple Christine Albert and Chris Gage, who perform as Albert & Gage, start their new year with a January performance in Waco as they’ve done for nearly two decades.
Playing before friends at a Waldo’s Coffeehouse show at 8 p.m. Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship may find them sighing in relief at putting the past year behind them.
Deaths of parents and close friends, a forced relocation of their MoonHouse Records studio in Austin and busy schedules encroaching on their performance time made 2019 a wearying one.
“The last year’s been hard,” Albert admitted. With their studio back into its starting point — their south Austin home — the year ahead may find the musical couple with their feet back on the ground.
The two Americana singer-songwriters, who married 16 years ago, still blend solo work and responsibilities with their shared music-making. Gage performs with Texas icon Jerry Jeff Walker, works as producer at MoonHouse Studio and leads a weekly gig at Donn’s Depot. Albert heads the nonprofit Swan Songs, which arranges live music performances for those with terminal diseases or in hospice care; serves as chair emeritus of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which puts on the Grammy Awards; and is a board member of NARAS’ MusicCares and the Latin Recording Academy.
She also co-hosts, with guitarist Bill Kirchen, Mystery Monday at El Mercado Restaurant in Austin, which features a rotating who’s who of Austin musicians dropping in to play.
Albert said her work with Swan Songs has grown considerably in recent years and she now heads a staff of four, complete with office, in what’s approaching a full-time job. “There’s a lot on my plate, but it really feels right,” she said.
Return to studio
The couple’s busy schedules and age are causing them to cut back a little on their joint performances, but she sees a silver lining in the return of their recording studio to their house. Last year, they had to move the studio when the owner of its space decided to sell and take advantage of Austin’s rising real estate market.
After four months of renovation and rewiring, the studio is operational and allows impromptu recording when they get slivers of opportunity. It’s been five years since her album “Everything’s Beautiful Now” and Albert feels it’s time to record some new material. “I definitely want to record this year,” she said.
Friday night, however, finds them live, performing acoustic Americana songs, their own and others’, on guitar with their trademark blend of musicianship, warmth, wit and feeling.
The old year’s behind them and a new one lies ahead. “We want to celebrate the new year,” Albert said.
