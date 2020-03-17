The tsunami of event and venue closings carries the sound of possible doom for many in the Waco arts community.
Performing arts companies operating on slim margins look at the considerable financial damage that the loss of upcoming performances will present, in addition to the impact that stock market plummets will have on their donors. Musicians dependent on local clubs and bars for performances — and thus their income — watch as those venues close. Art galleries and restaurants dependent on foot traffic fear that traffic slows to a trickle. Artists needing customers to buy their works hope to tighten budgets.
Lovers of live music and performances wonder when they’ll be allowed to attend again.
“It’s obviously going to have a major impact on the arts,” said Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, whose board met — electronically — Monday night to discuss how to help in the crisis. Not only will artists, musicians and arts organizations have to plug immediate holes in their budgets, their way ahead will be complicated by changing financial times.
“The common thread of all of this is we have no precedent for this. There’s no playbook to go by,” said Wendy Gragg, City Center Waco communications director. “We all got our feet knocked out from under us last week . . . Our normal way of doing things — there will be a wrench thrown in it.”
Contacted before Tuesday’s announcement by the city to shutter clubs, bars and restaurants’ dining rooms, Brian Brown, a co-owner of the downtown concert-restaurant venue The Backyard said the loss of live entertainment, and the alcohol sales it produces, would be a body blow.
“It’s ugly. You’re trying to balance both revenue streams (concert income and restaurant/alcohol sales) with doing the right thing — and without looking greedy,” he said. Roughly 70 percent of The Backyard’s income comes from concerts and bar sales with the restaurant providing the rest, he said, noting that the current environment is affecting both. “Yikes,” he said.
A few restaurants already had experimented with increasing distance between tables as a social distancing measure before the city’s call for dining room closure came down, while others were looking into shifting to take-out service and delivery as options. Brown said The Backyard was adding delivery service to its food options and asked that customers be patient with their waits as staff adapted.
Some venues are already exploring different ways of interacting with patrons and customers.
Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art is exploring putting images of its current exhibit of Japanese woodblock art prints online while the Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery is looking at creating a possible virtual tour of its gallery.
Downtown Waco’s Cultivate 7twelve will shift to individual tours by appointment for its artists’ works on display.
The Mayborn Museum is offering online videos of kids’ science activities to do at home. Brazos Theatre will stream an upcoming Improv Comedy night live to ticket buyers.
In the weeks ahead, expect to see more arts efforts online through streaming video and Facebook communication.
Creative Waco will offer space on its website to serve as a portal for artists to show work in progress, Bond said. The organization also will share informational support resources, encourage communication between artists as well as with their audiences, and survey the local scene to determine areas of greatest need.
Gragg said downtown restaurateurs, artists and entrepreneurs already are brainstorming ways to cope with the impending economic blow ahead.
“I’m profoundly impressed by their ideas and hard work,” she said.
Bond agreed, observing that if anything, the artistic community is known for imagination and thinking outside the box.
“If creatives are good at anything, it’s being creative,” Bond said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.