Fort Worth artist John Hartley has an eye for the big and the small with his work, as seen in the Martin Museum of Art’s new exhibit “Played in America,” combining the two for effect. His exhibit and the Baylor University art department’s biennial show both open this week.
Hartley, 61, paints large canvases, some three to four feet wide, of small things that catch his eye — plastic toy soldiers, tin wind-up toys, superhero figurines, metal cars and more — with meaning often added in his titles.
A close-up of plastic red and blue robot boxers — “Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots,” for pop culture-savvy Baby Boomers — carries the caption “Politics as Usual.” A goggled driver of a metal race car, not Superman, gets “Man of Steel.”
“My Best Friend” shows a doll with a chipped black complexion, pink skin showing underneath, whose young owner, Hartley said, likely painted a white doll to look like her.
“I like buying stuff all beat up. That shows a kid liked the toy and played with it hard,” he said.
In some of his work, he also uses his small subjects to raise questions about much larger things: militarism, violence, race, politics. “I’m so concerned about our country and our people,” he said.
“Played in America” displays 14 pieces, primarily paintings, but also a hand-built motorized bicycle — the artistic son of a motorcycle shop owner confesses he’s also “a wannabe gearhead” — and a working zoetrope, whose image of a horse gallops when the zoetrope is spun. It’s eclectic work that shows a restless creative eye, seemingly at cross-purposes with technique that demands patience and attention to detail.
The scale of Hartley’s works sometimes startles viewers when they realize they’re paintings and not poster-sized photos due to Hartley’s photo-realistic style. What makes the images so realistic isn’t so much the detail in them as their lighting, which suggests their subjects’ shape and substance. Working in oils rather than fast-drying acrylics also gives the artist, a Texas Christian University graduate who teaches painting and drawing at Tarrant County Community College, time to get it right.
An adjoining Martin Museum gallery features the Baylor Department of Art and Art History’s Faculty Biennial Exhibition with recent works by 18 Baylor art and art history professors. The exhibit encompasses a wide range of media, as one would expect from an art faculty, including painting, photography, ceramics, found-art assemblages and textile art.
It’s the last biennial show for retiring faculty members Paul McCoy, Mary Ruth Smith and art department chair Mark Anderson. Art history professors will talk about their work at 4 p.m. Thursday in the gallery with an opening reception following at 5:30 p.m.
Hartley will speak about “Played in America” at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
