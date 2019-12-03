Waco artist Jesus Rivera, founder and owner of Art Forum of Waco, has new art in a new place this month with a one-man show at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Rivera, who moved to Reno, Nevada, earlier this year with Forum co-founder Arturo Huron, returned to Waco this month with some 300 pieces of recently crafted art. He’s visiting family and friends, but took advantage of the visit to bring fresh work to exhibit and sell.
Many Waco art fans are familiar with Rivera’s painting, drawing and sculpture from his work at the Forum, but this show finds the artist experimenting in media such as ceramics and jewelry.
Subjects range from Rivera’s personal philosophy to Tejano heroes of early Texas to 17th century Mexican nun Juana Inés de la Cruz, acclaimed for her intellect and creative output.
In several cases, Rivera takes a single subject and interprets it in five media, including painting, sculpture, even poetry. “For me, it’s a very emotional exhibition,” he said.
While he and Huron are looking for a buyer for the building that houses the Forum, he found a new venue in the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s building on La Salle Avenue and a willing collaborator.
Chamber president Alfred Solano said promoting culture and business are part of the chamber’s mission. In giving Waco artists a chance to show and sell their work, the chamber achieves both, he said.
The showing of Rivera’s work is a first for the chamber, but Solano hopes it’s only a start of more as the chamber seeks to become more involved in its community.
“This building is open to everyone. Anyone who wants to walk in these doors is welcome,” he said. “We want to be that good community partner.”
The chamber will host a Cafe y Pan Dulce get-together with Rivera from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the chamber building, 915 La Salle Ave. Rivera’s art will be on display and for sale at the chamber through Christmas, Solano said.
