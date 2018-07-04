Printing limitations and cost drove comic book artists to strong colors, less subtlety and bold lines to tell their stories. The pop art movement that arose in the 1960s used the limited palette and bold graphics of mass media and advertising to catch eyes and make a statement in art galleries.
The middle ground shared by these two related styles gets explored by local artists this month in “Pop Art: The Relationship Between Pop and Comic Art” at downtown arts space Cultivate 7twelve.
The show features more than a dozen paintings and drawings, curated by Waco artists Julia Harmon, who works with Black Oak Art, and Angie and Steve Veracruz, founders of the Central Texas Artists Collective.
Meredith Wagner, the gallery’s marketing and communications intern, said the show gives visibility to Waco artists who’ve been involved in the genres, but who haven’t had much opportunity to show their works. “I think it’s new for people to see their kind of art in Waco. There’s a comic scene in Waco and a pop art scene in Waco, but not seen in a gallery,” she said.
Connecting audiences to local artists is part of CTAC’s mission, noted Angie Veracruz. “From the beginning, our goal was to bring art to where people are,” she said. There would be more Waco artists represented in the pop/comic art show, but some chose to focus their attention on participating in Greater Austin Comic Con last month, said Steve Veracruz.
Part of the exhibition shows comic storyboards by brothers Genaro and Daniel Barron, creators of the local comic book “Pockey World” and who work under the title When Brothers Draw. Artist John Storm, who shared an Art Center of Waco exhibition with Cash Teague last August, submitted a half-dozen works, including his “Ping Pong Player One.”
Other pieces explore the relation of pop and comic art to pop culture. Whitney du Menil’s “Toss In, Stand Out” has a woman placing a lozenge on her tongue — a lozenge that turns out to be a Tide detergent pod. Her “Wonder Woman: Past and Present” combines visual elements of the graphic Wonder Woman comics book character with ones drawn from the 2017 film representation.
Genaro Barron’s painting montage “Thanks, Jerry and Joe” features scenes of comic book superhero Superman with likenesses of the comic’s creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
“Comic art was made to tell a story. Pop art was made for the gallery. We’re finding that middle ground between pop art and comic art,” Harmon explained.
“Pop Art” opens with a Cultivate 7twelve First Friday event that features music from Cultivate’s house band, swing dancers and light refreshments.
“Pop Art” is one of several art exhibits on display this month in downtown Waco. Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave., will hold a First Friday Art Opening from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in conjunction with works by Texas Fine Artists members displaying this summer at the winery. Guitarist Frank Exum will perform.
Klassy Glass Wine Bar and Bistro, 723 Austin Ave., will show pieces from “Black Bold,” an exhibit of African-American-themed art held in conjunction with Juneteenth Family Fun Day, through July.