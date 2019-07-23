Waco artist Morgan Eyring spends much of her creative problem-solving in turning two-dimensional data and ideas into three-dimensional forms, but that’s to be expected from a sculptor who confesses a bent for engineering.
Eyring, 24, works in large steel sculpture, a medium paralleled in her day job as fabricator and designer with Nickell Metalsmiths, and her February piece “Solitary Headspace” at Cultivate 7twelve explored emotion and mood over time.
Using journal entries and app use as data points for her feelings as the Ohio native settled into her life in Waco, Eyring plotted the location of the artworks she created during that time to produce a 3D representation of her sculptural output. Not only did the shape of the individual sculptures show what she was wrestling with creatively, but their location added meaning as well.
Her latest 3D expression takes place Thursday night when Eyring will talk about her work, background, philosophy and vision for the future in an “Emerging Artist Talk” sponsored by Art Center of Waco and held at Milo All Day restaurant, 1020 Franklin Ave.
Eyring came to Waco two years ago for an administrative job at Baylor University after graduating from art studies at the University of Cincinnati in 2017, studies that began in engineering. That job, however, didn’t prove a good fit and Eyring left for something not far from her art work in metal, but that would still pay the bills. Her work with Nickell Metalsmiths has her working on custom doors, windows and architectural trim.
Her art pieces often are large and she often invites viewers to enter their space, crawling inside or walking around. “I like the idea of a sculptural playground,” she said. “I like it when people engage with my work, when people stand in my pieces. I want people to climb all over it.”
That human interaction, and her commercial side, also shapes her transformation of those large pieces to something more salable: smaller chairs, lighting fixtures, pots and the like.
The young sculptor takes part in two Waco artist groups, the Mammoth Collective and The Unknowns. Both offer opportunities to discuss art and concepts, critique work and build community, the latter no small item for artists hoping to make it in Waco’s art scene. Her talk on Thursday, she added, will include her views on what the city’s arts need to grow.
Following her “Solitary Headspace,” another piece she’s mulling will mine a month’s worth of phone communications — who, what, how, why — for the data she’ll interpret spatially.
And, showing a mind always looking for 3D interpretations, she’s contemplating a way she can turn information from her audience Thursday night into art.