Sometimes art may tell more about the viewer than about the work being viewed.
The Martin Museum of Art’s new exhibit “The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” which opens Tuesday, examines how formal discussion and interpretation of ancient Greek and Roman statues in the 19th century projected contemporary views that, some 200 years of excavation and research later, were basically disproven.
“It’s how they got it all wrong, essentially,” quipped Baylor associate professor of art history Nathan Elkins, guest curator with Baylor art history lecturer Sean DeLouche. Elkins teaches ancient Greek and Roman art while DeLouche teaches 19th century art.
The late 18th and early 19th centuries saw the emergence of Neoclassicism, an appreciation of ancient Greek and Roman art born in part due to excavation of Pompeii and Herculaneum, two Roman cities buried in the explosion of Mount Vesuvius, and the start of museums.
The 18th century was also the time in which German art historian and archaeologist Johann Joachim Winckelmann, considered the father of modern art history, wrote his pioneering study of Greek, Greco-Roman and Roman art, “History of Ancient Art,” that approached the subject stylistically.
The American and French Revolutions added to the general interest in ancient Greece and Rome due to the attention paid to the roots and philosophies of democracy and republicanism. “It was an age of revolution, the birth of democracy and the inspiration of government,” said DeLouche, who noted those ideas rubbed off on art interpretation.
Roman statues of white marble, their original colors rubbed off by time and earth, were seen as representing purity and their form, proportions and appearance as ideals. Engravings of statues in museum collections were published and sold to subscribers for study and analysis.
What was missing, noted Elkins, was the context of those sculptures’ history and culture. Roman statues often were copies of older Greek bronzes and painted, their underlying white stone acting more as a blank canvas than a statement of purity. Sculptors of that time were viewed more as craftsmen than individual artists imbued with creative inspiration. And statues elevated on pedestals centuries later originally stood on the ground, eye-to-eye with their audience.
Nudity also was misinterpreted over time. Statues of naked athletes merely showed them as they performed, not necessarily as an artist’s statement on sexuality, Elkins said. The goddess Venus often was portrayed naked as that was a sign of her identity as the goddess of love.
An etching of a satyr in the Martin Museum’s collection planted the seed for the “Neoclassical Gaze” show. Elkins wanted to use it in a class demonstration and asked museum director Allison Chew and collections manager Choni Jones to determine its source and context. The Martin had about 100 similar engraved studies of classical statues on loose sheets and many of those traced back to Wilhelm Becker’s 1804 “Augusteum,” which analyzed and illustrated works in the Dresden State Art Collection.
Even better, the Martin had a three-volume German first-edition of the work and a fully complete French edition. The books, supplemented by Raymond Leplat’s 1733 “A Collection of Antique Marbles” on loan from the University of Chicago, and approximately 80 engravings from the Martin’s collection join six plaster copies of Greek and Roman statuary from Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art and its William J. Battle collection.
The plaster copies, made from molds of the original statues, serve as teaching tools for art students then and today and a 1909 photograph in the exhibit shows Baylor students making drawings of a plaster statue copy.
To give a sense of how display can subtly shade a viewer’s perception of an artwork, the statues will stand on pedestals of varying heights in the exhibit. There’s also a photo of a statue of the Roman emperor Augustus that’s colored to suggest how the original looked to its Roman contemporaries — Augustus’ red hair and all.
The run of “Neoclassical Gaze” also will feature a night recalling Wilhelm Becker’s practice of dramatic torchlit tours of the Dresden museum’s sculpture collections, with a guided torchlit tour on Valentine’s Night.
What should viewers learn from “The Neoclassical Gaze?” “This should make us more aware about our own age,” Elkins said. “You have to be aware of projecting your own society on the past.”