The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo will look to a combination of hearts and artists for a fundraiser aimed at boosting the fair's scholarship fund.
The Great HeARTventure fundraiser will invite local artists to design and decorate 3-foot fiberglass hearts on stands for sponsors, who then would show the finished artwork at their businesses, homes, public spaces or the like.
Organizers are looking for 30 individuals and businesses to sponsor a heart at $3,000 each, said Charva Ingram, the fair's vice president for marketing and sponsorship development. Full sponsorship would net almost $50,000 for the fair's youth scholarship fund, she said.
The artist-enhanced hearts will be unveiled at the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo in October and displayed throughout the grounds. Judges and the public will select prize winners for $500 awards, with the hearts going to their sponsors after the fair.
Organizers got the ball rolling with a reception Friday at the Deep in the Heart Film Festival that sought to introduce local artists and potential sponsors to the project. The festival screened "Let 'Er Buck," a documentary about the Pendleton Round-Up, a long-running rodeo in Pendleton, Oregon, in conjunction with the reception.
Waco artist Will Suarez also provided an example of an artistically enhanced heart, creating one with a film reel and worked-over plaster surface that he called "Blood, Sweat and Tears."
Artists will have until June to submit design proposals, and those selected will receive a $250 advance for materials.