Art, work and celebrity mingle for China Spring photographers Michael Larsen and Tracy Talbert, who will talk about their work as celebrity and lifestyle photographers in a Thursday talk sponsored by the Art Center of Waco.
The two, who work as larsen & talbert, have built a strong reputation in celebrity portraiture over more than two decades, shooting the likes of such A-list talent as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Helen Mirren, Bruce Willis, Halle Berry, LeBron James and Cate Blanchett. Their work has appeared in People, Esquire, Guideposts, Entertainment Weekly, Good Housekeeping and other national periodicals.
The couple met in high school in California, continued to work together in college and started their business larsen & talbert after marrying in 1997.
The couple and their two children moved to China Spring six years ago to be closer to Talbert’s parents, brother and sister. They’ve found a fine balance between life in a smaller town and a business to which they can travel to do, Larsen said.
“The work has been better than ever. We have a personal life in the rural life and then we fly off and do the cool celebrity portraits,” said Michael Larsen with a laugh.
The two recently showed examples of their work in a spring show at Cultivate 7twelve. They’ll talk about their work with celebrities from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at American Bank, 325 Franklin Ave.
Larsen said that celebrities have proven little different than their other regular photographic subjects. “For the most part, people are not prima donnas or spoiled. It’s very rare that we encounter someone like that,” he said. “They’re like everyone else, keeping their heads down and working hard.”
He noted that they also shoot “real people” involved in inspiring stories for magazines. “Those people are just as much fun,” Larsen said.