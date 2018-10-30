For the first Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, held Nov. 9-11 at the Hilton Waco, the “P” in one of the organizing sponsors is an important letter.
It’s the P in the Professional Artists of Central Texas and an important distinction for the group, which formed to promote the work of professional artists in the area.
There are a lot of good artists in Waco,” said painter Kay Reinke, who started the group with Kimberly Merck-Moore and has seen it grow to 14 members. “But we wanted to focus on those who are making the great effort it takes to make a career from art. You almost have to spend as much time as your art work into the business.”
The Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala is the PACT’s first major show and an invitation from the Hilton Waco to host it proved the catalyst to bring it into being. Moore and Reinke invited artists from across the state to submit works for the juried show and the Brazos Fine Art Show will showcase pieces by 38 artists.
Those displaying works include Denise Beard, Cathy Crain, LaJuana Westerfield, Terri Vogl, Joel Edwards, Bob Rynearson, Linda Filgo, Charles Wallis, Philip Edgerton, Greg Lewallen, Steve Hunsicker, Merck-Moore and Reinke.
Art will be displayed on panels set up throughout the Hilton, including the ballroom, hallways and garden area.
The three-day event will feature food and music as well. A Gala held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 will offer a preview of the show, music by Medicine Man, wine, cheese and hors d’ouerves. String players from the Waco Symphony Orchestra will provide music the morning of Nov. 10 with jazz from 1 to 3 p.m. and OSO Brass ensemble from 3 to 5 p.m.
The combination of arts in the art show is intentional, Reinke said. “Our mission is to promote the arts in Waco,” she said.