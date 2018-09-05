More than two dozen artists use their imagination about a problematic future in the Second Annual Climate Change Art Show on display this month at downtown’s Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio.
The exhibit, sponsored by Waco Friends of Peace/Climate Change, moves to a new location in its second year and organizer Alan Northcutt is pleased, both with more artists participating and more wall space for display.
This year’s show features 48 pieces of art, from painting and drawing to photography and mixed media creations, from 32 artists. Last year’s debut show at Food For Thought had fewer than 20 artists. Northcutt attributed the increased response to more awareness of the exhibit and artists’ interest in the subject.
“The purpose is to inform people about climate change and help people realize it is a crisis and we have to be acting more rapidly,” he said.
The exhibit includes art from local children to more established Waco artists such as Deborah Reed-Propst, Susan Sistrunk, Mark Kieran, Al “Bato” Landoll, Doreen Plott and Shawn Knuckles.
Subjects include visions of a world with parched earth, polluted water and soot-filled air, as well as studies of animals facing possible extinction in the near future. Short scientific commentaries on the effects of climate change, from severe storms to warming oceans, are interspersed through the artwork.
This year’s show will offer $2,000 in prizes and a People’s Choice award, voted by viewers . A reception for the exhibit will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15, featuring an awards presentation, a short science presentation, door prizes, music by Katy Stewart, wine and refreshments.