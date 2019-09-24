The Art Forum of Waco hosts its second annual exhibit of Hispanic art with the Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration opening on Friday night.
The art show, the latest of several highlighting Hispanic art and culture held by the Art Forum over the last few years, features more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs from artists in Waco, Mexico, Texas, Wyoming and Nevada.
Texas Fine Artists and its director Monica Shannon curated the show sponsored by the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and it features Central Texas artists such as Jesus Rivera, T.J. Olivares, Charles Wallis, Julie Milstead, Julia Howard, Frank Gutierrez, Shirley Wallis and the late Texas artist Rodolfo Razo.
The show encompasses a variety of subjects: portraits of workers; mothers and their children; studies of villages and Spanish missions; Mayan and Aztec temples; southwestern landscapes; Catholic symbols; Mexican flags; and masked wrestlers.
The Hispanic art show formally opens Friday night with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring food trucks, an artists’ market, live music and folklorico dancers. Judges’ awards for the top entries, including a $500 first prize, will be announced at the reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.