Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.
McLennan County
Proposition A ($14.545 bond)
- For - 66.26%
- Against - 33.74%
City of Bruceville-Eddy
Mayor
- Connally Bass - 72.51%
- Gary L. Lucas - 27.49%
City council (2 at-large)
- Rick Eaton - 26.85%
- Marc E. Fowler - 23.29%
- Phil Reyna - 33.7%
- Terri Henson - 16.16%
City council (unexpired term)
- Ricky Wiggins - 75.85%
- Alisha Bass - 24.15%
City of Gholson
City council, Place 2
- Ron McCartney - 59.54%
- Claudette Michael (Shell) Williams Gaither - 40.46%
City council, Place 3
- Thomas Wiley - 42.42%
- Billy Sparks - 57.58%
City council, Place 4
- Tom Buzbee - 62.21%
- Zack McFarland - 37.79%
City council, Place 6: Bob Meneely (unopposed) 100%
City of Hallsburg
City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):
- Kathy McNair - 100%
- Larry Thompson - 100%
- Mike Zipperlen - 100%
City of Leroy
City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):
- Roy Davis - 100%
- David Dresner - 100%
- David Williams - 100%
City of Riesel
City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):
- Jeanne Lehrmann - 100%
- Bobby Dieterich - 100%
- Marshall Shaw - 100%
City of Robinson
City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):
- Jimmy Rogers - 100%
- Steve Janics - 100%
- Brenton Lane - 100%
City of Ross
City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):
- Cecilia King Kuklies - 100%
- Richard Busby - 100%
- Craig Andrie -100%
City of West
Mayor: Tommy Muska (unopposed) - 100%
City Council, 2 at-large seats (all unopposed):
- David Pratka - 100%
- Jimmy Doherty - 100%
Hallsburg ISD
School board, 3 at-large seats (all unopposed):
- Norman Huddleston - 100%
- John Jachetta - 100%
- Shawn Cardwell - 100%
One unexpired term (unopposed):
- Brandon Kubitza - 100%
Midway ISD
Proposition A ($148M bond)
- For - 65.49%
- Against - 34.51%
Moody ISD
School board, 3 at-large
- Justin Foster - 24.28%
- Misty Cummings Smith - 28.85%
- Lacey Flynn - 24.28%
- Shanna Denson - 22.6%
Riesel ISD
School board, 2 at-large
- Corey Evetts - 25.6%
- Ben Saage - 37.44%
- Ruth Anne Schroeder - 36.96%
Robinson ISD
Place 4
- Wesley Gilbreath - 44.47%
- Jeff Strain - 55.53%
Place 3
- Karrie Lynn Crosby (unopposed) - 100%
West ISD
Proposition A ($21.485M bond)
- For - 59.08%
- Against - 40.92%
Place 6: Ken Sykora (unopposed) - 100%
Place 7: Jason Janek (unopposed) - 100%
