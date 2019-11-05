Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.

McLennan County

Proposition A ($14.545 bond)

  • For - 66.26%
  • Against - 33.74%

City of Bruceville-Eddy

Mayor

  • Connally Bass - 72.51%
  • Gary L. Lucas - 27.49%

City council (2 at-large)

  • Rick Eaton - 26.85%
  • Marc E. Fowler - 23.29%
  • Phil Reyna - 33.7%
  • Terri Henson - 16.16%

City council (unexpired term)

  • Ricky Wiggins - 75.85%
  • Alisha Bass - 24.15%

City of Gholson

City council, Place 2

  • Ron McCartney - 59.54%
  • Claudette Michael (Shell) Williams Gaither - 40.46%

City council, Place 3

  • Thomas Wiley - 42.42%
  • Billy Sparks - 57.58%

City council, Place 4

  • Tom Buzbee - 62.21%
  • Zack McFarland - 37.79% 

City council, Place 6: Bob Meneely (unopposed) 100%

City of Hallsburg

City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):

  • Kathy McNair - 100%
  • Larry Thompson - 100%
  • Mike Zipperlen - 100%

City of Leroy

City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):

  • Roy Davis - 100%
  • David Dresner - 100%
  • David Williams - 100%

City of Riesel

City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):

  • Jeanne Lehrmann - 100%
  • Bobby Dieterich - 100%
  • Marshall Shaw - 100%

City of Robinson

City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):

  • Jimmy Rogers - 100%
  • Steve Janics - 100%
  • Brenton Lane - 100%

City of Ross

City Council, 3 at-large (all unopposed):

  • Cecilia King Kuklies - 100%
  • Richard Busby - 100%
  • Craig Andrie -100%

City of West

Mayor: Tommy Muska (unopposed) - 100%

City Council, 2 at-large seats (all unopposed):

  • David Pratka - 100%
  • Jimmy Doherty - 100%

Hallsburg ISD

School board, 3 at-large seats (all unopposed):

  • Norman Huddleston - 100%
  • John Jachetta - 100%
  • Shawn Cardwell - 100%

One unexpired term (unopposed): 

  • Brandon Kubitza - 100%

Midway ISD 

Proposition A ($148M bond)

  • For - 65.49%
  • Against - 34.51%

Moody ISD

School board, 3 at-large

  • Justin Foster - 24.28%
  • Misty Cummings Smith - 28.85%
  • Lacey Flynn - 24.28%
  • Shanna Denson - 22.6%

Riesel ISD

School board, 2 at-large

  • Corey Evetts - 25.6% 
  • Ben Saage - 37.44%
  • Ruth Anne Schroeder - 36.96%

Robinson ISD

Place 4

  • Wesley Gilbreath - 44.47%
  • Jeff Strain - 55.53%

Place 3

  • Karrie Lynn Crosby (unopposed) - 100%

West ISD

Proposition A ($21.485M bond) 

  • For - 59.08%
  • Against - 40.92%

Place 6: Ken Sykora (unopposed) - 100%

Place 7: Jason Janek (unopposed) - 100%

