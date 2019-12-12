No one will ever brand two-time Waco Tribune-Herald publisher Dan Savage an easygoing presence in newspaper settings or the community. He will go down in local annals as an inspiring, fiercely honest, often provocative force who understood better than most the critical role that a daily newspaper must assume in society, especially when others cower or balk. As another former Trib publisher, Donnis Baggett, noted upon Savage’s death Wednesday, even as the newspaper business and society changed dramatically during his years of leadership, Savage never forgot that a newspaper’s chief mission is watchdog journalism — and that, at least in his view, the opinion page of the newspaper is almost as important as Page One, if not more important. To quote Baggett: “He made sure money was there for a good news department. He brought that philosophy to the Trib when he came there and I think the paper did some of its finest work when he was there. But he also was very active in the community, big on the Heart O’ Texas Fair board. He was one of those people who could keep a lot of balls in the air at the same time. He loved the community-building part of the job.”
A seasoned newspaper veteran, Savage spent a decade at the helm of the Trib before retiring in 2005 — and then took up the reins again when local entrepreneur and philanthropist Clifton Robinson bought the paper from Cox Newspapers in 2009. Robinson, who discussed buying the paper with Savage over drinks, only considered doing so if Savage agreed to run it initially. Savage agreed in the passion of the moment. By then enjoying country retirement just outside Waco, Savage was shocked when Robinson followed through on the idea and pressed Savage to get to work. “Clifton,” Savage protested, “I had two vodka tonics last night. I was mouthing off!”
During neither tenure did Savage prove a shrinking violet. Amiable, folksy, good-humored, kind to a fault, considerate of all (especially charities), he nonetheless held the high and the mighty to account, especially when he detected hollowness or hypocrisy. Editorial board meetings with politicians, civic leaders and captains of industry could percolate into eruption when Savage was present. One staffer remembered a board meeting that became so rambunctious that the lobbyists, flattened by Savage’s arguments, got up and fled the building. When the Robinson family took ownership, he proved no less demanding. When a friend of theirs got into trouble with the law and the Robinsons briefly wondered aloud if the paper should soften its coverage, Savage forcefully gave the newspaper novices their first up-close lesson in Journalism 101: You cover everyone equally, warts and all, especially those you like. If you compromise even once in your coverage, you’ll never regain the public trust. The Robinsons wisely took this valuable lesson to heart.
Savage, who died at age 71 at his home in Bosqueville after a long, brave battle with cancer, in many ways mirrored what a healthy, vigorous newspaper should be: deeply invested in community, knowledgeable about complex issues facing democracy, commerce and daily life, keen on balancing rights of the individual and society — and, yes, in no mood to suffer fools, no matter how much reverence and entitlement they might assign themselves.
