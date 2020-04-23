Lake Air Montessori seventh-grader David Henderson laughs Thursday as Waco ISD educators surprise him at home with an award for the top honor in the Duke Talent Identification Program, based on ACT and SAT test scores. Other Waco ISD winners were Yessenia Antonio, Kevin Gutierrez and John Palomino of Tennyson-ATLAS; and Kaeden Fillmore and Jazmin Velez of Lake Air Montessori.
Most Popular
-
Police identify woman killed in rollover crash
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Waco loosens some business restrictions, acknowledges need for more testing
-
Former Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce employee settles wrongful termination lawsuit
-
Local dairy offers home delivery, bucks trend of milk market collapse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.