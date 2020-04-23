Lake Air Montessori seventh-grader David Henderson laughs Thursday as Waco ISD educators surprise him at home with an award for the top honor in the Duke Talent Identification Program, based on ACT and SAT test scores. Other Waco ISD winners were Yessenia Antonio, Kevin Gutierrez and John Palomino of Tennyson-ATLAS; and Kaeden Fillmore and Jazmin Velez of Lake Air Montessori.

