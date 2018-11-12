A Denton man was arrested Sunday morning after an Interstate 35 traffic stop in which state troopers found four smuggled migrants and $10,000 in cash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers pulled over Alfonso Galvan Jr., 36, around 10:20 a.m. near West on a minor traffic violation and discovered the “unauthorized personnel” and the cash, Howard said.
He said troopers believe Galvan was paid to transport the four, who were released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Troopers arrested Galvan on a third-degree felony charge of smuggling of persons and a state jail felony charge of money laundering.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail, then released on a $10,000 bond Monday.
DPS social media
The Texas Department of Public Safety launched new social media accounts Monday tailored to the interests of the state’s different regions.
All seven DPS regions were given new Facebook and Twitter accounts to expand law enforcement’s reach on social media accounts. The new regional accounts will encompass Central, North, Southeast, South, West, and Northwest regions.
McLennan County will be included in the Central Texas region on Twitter at @TxDPSCentral and on Facebook under “Texas Department of Public Safety — Central Texas Region.”
Other counties in the Central Texas region are Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Comal, Coryell, Dewitt, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Frio, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Jackson, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Limestone, Llano, McMullen, Medina, Milam, Mills, San Saba, Travis, Victoria, Williamson and Wilson counties.