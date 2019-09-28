Rachel Garibay (left) and Destiny Garibay walk with their dog, Ricky, dressed as a hot dog. The event, which benefi ts the Hewitt Public Library, also included story time with dogs and weenie dog races and awards.
Visitors enjoyed entertainment, local vendors, a petting zoo and food trucks at Hewitt's seventh annual Dog Days event.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Saydee, a Morkie, hangs out with her owner, Cacie Birkes.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Jaxson gets out of a kiddie pool after cooling off with his owner, Debbie Kemp .
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Lyric, a 10-year-old Toty Collie, paints with her owner, Rayna Stout, at Hewitt Dog Days.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Dogs compete in the costume contest.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Circus Chickendog performs for guests at Hewitt’s seventh annual Dog Days Canine Event presented by Raising Cane’s. Visitors enjoyed entertainment, local vendors, a petting zoo and food trucks
