|DISTRICT 12-6A
|District
|Overall
|Copperas Cove
|1
|1
|Shoemaker
|1
|1
|Midway
|0
|2
|Waco High
|0
|2
|Belton
|0
|2
|Ellison
|0
|2
|Harker Heights
|0
|2
|Killeen
|0
|2
|Last week's results — Mansfield Lake Ridge 43, Midway 35; Georgetown 35, Waco High 7; Leander Vandegrift 14, Ellison 0; Cedar Park Vista Ridge 51, Killeen 29; Round Rock 42, Belton 30; Temple 51, Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Mexico) 29; Copperas Cove 37, Manor 33; RR Stony Point 52, Harker Heights 28; Midlothian 51, Shoemaker 20
|Friday’s district games — Killeen at Midway; Ellison at Waco High; Belton at Copperas Cove; Temple at Harker Heights
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
