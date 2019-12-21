“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From DEAR ANNIE” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit creatorspublishing.com for more information.

© 2019 Creators.com

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com. To find out more about Annie Lane and read features by other Creators Syndicate columnists and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.