DEAR ANNIE: In more than 35 years of marriage, my husband and I have had conversations on a wide variety of topics. However, almost every day for the past two years, he has ranted about political issues after watching a news program or reading an article on a website. During these rants, he sometimes gets emotional, even angry. I start feeling tense, and I’ve told him so. Occasionally, he apologizes for getting so emotional, but he hasn’t stopped. Although I don’t agree with some of his opinions about the issues, I don’t expect him to change his views. I realize that he feels passionate about the issues, but he doesn’t seem to understand that I don’t want to listen to his political rants or discuss those issues every day. In addition to telling him that it makes me feel tense, I’ve tried ignoring him, tuning him out and going into another room. What else can I do? — Exhausted by the Onslaught
Dear Exhausted by the Onslaught: You and your husband are not alone. In the most recent Stress in America survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, 57 percent of Americans reported experiencing “significant stress” about the current political climate.
I would ask your husband (non-factitiously) what he’s really getting out of all the news. What’s the use in having so much information if all you do with it is get angry? Suggest healthy outlets for his passion about these issues. He could get involved in politics at the community level, join a political discussion group or book club (check out Meetup) or even just volunteer once a month at an organization he believes in. I suspect he’ll feel better once he channels his energy into being the change he wants to see in the world.
