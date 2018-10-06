After Sen. Susan Collins announced on the Senate floor Friday that she would cast her deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rose to liken her to another Republican from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith, “the first member of the United States Senate to take on Joseph McCarthy … this demagogue and the tactics that he employed.”
If the Republican leader was too subtle, Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaking next, left no doubt: “This is as close to McCarthyism as I hope we get in my lifetime.” Graham referred to the Democrats, whom he accused of “mob rule.”
It was an insult to the memory of Margaret Chase Smith, whose heroic and patriotic 1950 speech, a “Declaration of Conscience,” was a lonely denunciation of the demagogue who dominated her Republican Party. Collins’ speech, ignoring the new demagoguery that has overtaken her party while criticizing the other side, was the very opposite. Hers was a Declaration of Convenience, a Declaration of Capitulation.
“We are Republicans. But we are Americans first,” Smith said 68 years ago. “I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.”
Collins offered a nuanced defense of Kavanaugh on the sexual-assault allegations: She could not conclude that Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations were false but didn’t see enough evidence to block Kavanaugh. Fine. Reasonable people can disagree. But she entirely blamed Democrats and liberal interest groups, offering not a peep about the vile disparagement of accusers offered by President Trump (which Collins previously criticized) and her Republican colleagues who are now horsemen of calumny.
Many of the words Smith uttered long ago apply now to the current administration. “Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who … ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism,” Smith said, including the right to criticize and to protest. Though lamenting the “ineffective Democratic administration” of Harry S. Truman, she said replacing it with a dishonest Republican one “might be a fleeting victory for the Republican Party, [but] it would be a more lasting defeat for the American people.”
Now we have a president who denounces critics as unpatriotic, calls a free press the “enemy of the American people” and routinely assaults the truth and the rule of law.
Collins, in her Smith moment, criticized only the other party, liberals and an unnamed senator — apparently Democrat Bob Casey, who opposed Kavanaugh before he was even named. She offered wishful thoughts that “centrist” Kavanaugh won’t outlaw abortion, won’t champion executive power and “will work to lessen divisions in the Supreme Court.” Unlikely. Kavanaugh testified about the Democrats’ “smears” and “political hit” seeking “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” And he threatened that “what goes around comes around.”
Collins offered no complaint about that, nor about Trump’s mockery of Ford at a political rally, nor his belittling Al Franken for resigning under misconduct allegations “like a wet rag.” Collins called for Democrat Franken to resign — without an investigation. And Collins made no mention of McConnell ignoring the Merrick Garland Supreme Court nomination for nearly a year.