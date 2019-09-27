A Crawford native living in Georgia was critically injured and three of her children died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Thompson, Georgia, according to Georgia media reports and local officials.
Bryson Dinger, 16, who was driving, was pronounced dead at about 2 a.m. Friday at Augusta University Medical Center, and his siblings, Bella Dinger, 12, and Bostyn Dinger, 14, died at the scene after being ejected from their SUV, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The children’s mother, Tasha Daniel, 41, was riding in the front seat and remained hospitalized Friday morning, the Journal-Constitution reported. Daniel graduated from Crawford High School in 1996 and lives in Georgia with her family, local officials said.
The Georgia State Patrol determined Bryson Dinger failed to yield while making a left turn, according to the Journal-Constitution report.
House fire
Neighbors are rallying around family members who lost their China Spring-area home and most of their possessions in a fire Thursday morning, said Melissa Dwyer, an extended family member who lives nearby.
The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Furlong Way at about 11:20 a.m., in the Highland Park Estates neighborhood north of China Spring. Fire Chief Scott Needler said some residents were home at the time of the fire, but everyone managed to escape uninjured.
“When we first arrived, there were flames coming out of the northwest portion of the home,” Needler said. “Heavy smoke was showing, and we had to call in mutual aid.”
Volunteer firefighters from Valley Mills, Speegleville and West Shore assisted. They had the fire under control in about 30 minutes and remained on scene for another three hours to monitor hot spots, Needler said.
Dwyer said Dennisa Poling and a 24-year-old woman she provides care for, Savannah, were home at the time of the fire. Savannah is diagnosed with severe epilepsy, cerebral palsy and is legally blind, and Poling carried her from the burning home, Dwyer said. She had to flag down a passerby to call for help.
“She was able to grab a bag of Savannah’s medicine, but she left her phone in the house,” Dwyer said. “Luckily no one was hurt.”
Six people live in the home, and the community has rallied to support them in the first days since their devastating loss, Dwyer said.
“Almost instantly, the neighborhood came together and started giving the family clothes and things they need,” she said.
They are staying with other relatives while the insurance company is investigating the cause of the fire, she said.
Needler said the house appears to be a complete loss.
Dwyer started a GoFundMe account to collect donations for the family, www.gofundme.com/f/1rloskr200.
Marlin chief
The city of Marlin has narrowed a field of 11 police chief applicants to five semifinalists, City Manager Cedric Davis said. The city hopes to have a new chief in place in the next month, Davis said.
The five remaining applicants’ names have not been released, but they are from Dallas, Houston, Mart and Italy, Texas, and have law enforcement experience ranging from 15 to 42 years, Davis said.
They will meet with city officials Tuesday to discuss their vision for the city, he said. Officials are planning a complete overhaul of the department.
Davis has been serving as interim chief since the death of former Chief Nathan Sodek last month. Sodek killed himself when Texas Rangers went to his house as part of a criminal investigation of Sodek’s conduct. A former Marlin officer was arrested last week on an official oppression charge stemming from his time in Marlin.
Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton said the new chief will help the city move forward.
“In an effort to improve the quality and integrity of city leadership personnel, we are elated to have the opportunity to meet and converse with the distinguished law enforcement officials that have made it to this stage of the hiring process,” Lofton said in a press release. “I believe that the positive path we are taking to move Marlin forward has generated the interest of quality individuals who are committed to assisting us in our efforts.”
Gholson lockdown
A student carrying a fake sword for a theater production Friday prompted a brief lockdown at Gholson Independent School District based on a suspicion that it was a firearm, McLennan County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Authorities were called to Gholson ISD shortly before 2:30 p.m., after a passerby reported seeing a person walking into a school building carrying a “long gun.” Kilcrease said that out of an “abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office sent multiple officers to the school to investigate the report.
At the school, authorities spoke with the student who was seen and learned he was carrying in a “fake sword” that was being used in a play, Kilcrease said. He said the school reported the emergency to the sheriff’s department, who acted swiftly.
“The school did everything right,” Kilcrease said. “Out of an abundance of caution, everything turned out to be fine.”
Gholson ISD officials issued a statement to the Tribune-Herald on Friday afternoon.
“The campus has been cleared and it was determined that there was no threat to the remaining students and staff on campus after an early release day,” the statement read. “We appreciate all the support from the responding agencies and the public. All activities will resume as scheduled.”
