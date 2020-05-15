SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 189 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL TEXAS
BELL BOSQUE COMANCHE
CORYELL FALLS HAMILTON
HILL LAMPASAS MCLENNAN
MILAM MILLS
IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS
COLLIN COOKE DALLAS
DENTON EASTLAND ELLIS
ERATH HOOD JACK
JOHNSON MONTAGUE PALO PINTO
PARKER SOMERVELL TARRANT
WISE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BOWIE, BRIAR,
BRIDGEPORT, BURLESON, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CISCO, CLEBURNE,
CLIFTON, COMANCHE, COPPERAS COVE, DALLAS, DE LEON, DECATUR,
DENTON, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, ENNIS, FLOWER MOUND, FORT HOOD,
FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GATESVILLE, GLEN ROSE,
GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRANBURY, HAMILTON, HICO, HILLSBORO,
JACKSBORO, KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, LEWISVILLE, MARLIN, MCKINNEY,
MERIDIAN, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OAK TRAIL SHORES,
PLANO, RANGER, ROCKDALE, STEPHENVILLE, TEMPLE, VALLEY MILLS,
WACO, WAXAHACHIE, AND WEATHERFORD.
