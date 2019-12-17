A story about a Bosque River camping resort that ran on Page 1A of Tuesday’s Tribune-Herald incorrectly spelled the name of Eric O’Neill, who lives across the river from the proposed development.
Most Popular
-
Woman arrested, accused of South Waco hit and run
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown grocery prospect; Capturing wind farm construction; H-E-B app
-
Union Hall gets Whizzbanged along with Wacool Tacos, Koko Ramen, Unshakeable Milkshakes and more open downtown
-
Man arrested, accused of burglarizing cars in Walmart parking lot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.