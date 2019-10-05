A story on Page 1A of Saturday’s Tribune-Herald misstated the relationship between half-sisters Kelly Fox Shavers and Becky Davis. The Waco Fire Department and local firefighters association presented them with a memorial coin honoring Shaver’s father, Firefighter Jimmy Fox, who died in the line of duty in 1969. His name was added to the Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial in Colorado Springs during an update in 2015, and his coin intended for family had previously gone unclaimed.

