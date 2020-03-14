Efforts to limit exposure to the coronavirus have led to the cancellation or postponement of several events, concerts and other gatherings in the Waco area.
The city of Waco announced Friday night: “The mayor and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District strongly recommend canceling, rescheduling or not attending events with more than 250 persons; urge organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people; and additionally urge people to not attend non-essential gatherings in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These recommendations are based on the social distancing practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Closures, limits and cancellations
All H-E-B stores have shortened their hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walmart has shortened their hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- All Brookshire’s stores have shortened their hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will screen hospital visitors with a questionnaire and limit two visitors per patient.
- McLennan Community College is extending spring break for a week. Casses will resume in online-only formats March 23. Public events and other large gatherings this semester are canceled but may be rescheduled.
- Texas State Technical College
- for two weeks. Online classes will continue as normal.
- Baylor University
- by a week. Classes will resume in online-only formats March 23.
- The Baylor University School of Music has canceled all public events through April 3. Baylor University’s
- will close until April 6.
- All Historic Waco Foundation houses closed through March 28.
- The Art Center of Waco’s Table Toppers fundraiser rescheduled to Aug. 27.
- A Skywarn class on severe weather awareness will be rescheduled.
- Veterans One Stop Wednesday meals, along with Baylor’s free legal clinic for veterans.
- YMCA’s LiveStrong Color Run 5K postponed to June 6.
- Richland Mall events, including its Easter Bunny photos.
- Waco Rotary Club meetings for Monday and March 23.
- Heart of Texas Sertoma Club’s Kite Festival.
- The 2020 Bearathon half-marathon race.
- Hewitt Public Library programs, events, meetings and outreach activities
- .
Local attractions closed through March 29
- Waco-McLennan County Library system
- Cameron Park Zoo
- Dr Pepper Museum (reopening TBA)
- Mayborn Museum
- Martin Museum of Art
- Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum
- Waco Convention Center
- Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Community centers
- Senior centers
- YMCA of Central Texas
Entertainment cancellationsT
- he Eastlive Live festival canceled. In its place, a canned food drive for the Caritas from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 400 E. Bridge St.
- The Rock the Ring show scheduled for Sunday at The Backyard. Rescheduling details are TBA.
- The Waco Symphony Orchestra March 21 concert postponed to May 8. All tickets will be honored. No changes are planned for April 16 concert.
- Common Grounds concerts by Colony House and Audrey Assad.
- Carden International Circus at Extraco Events Center.
- Baylor Theatre’s productions of “Enjoy” and “Hay Fever.”
- Christian Youth Theater Waco’s production of “Peter Pan: A New Musical” rescheduled for April 23-26
- .
Churches
- Antioch Community Church Sunday morning worship or Wednesday college and youth services for the next two weeks. Morning services at 9 and 11 a.m. still will be streamed online.
- Calvary Baptist Church Sunday morning worship or youth group, small group or Wednesday night activities next week. A Facebook live video will be streamed at 11 a.m. Sunday.
- Columbus Avenue Baptist Church services and activities through March 26. A live video stream will be offered at cabcwaco.org.
- First Baptist Woodway services and activities through March 27. A live video stream will be offered at firstwoodway.org.
- First Baptist Church of Waco Sunday service, Sunday school and other activities. A live video stream of Sunday worship will be offered on Facebook.
- Seventh & James Baptist Church Sunday services and all church activities for the next two weeks.
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, including the school, Sunday services and all events for the next two weeks. Daily prayers will be live-streamed at missionstclare.com.
- St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Sunday services and all events for the next two weeks. Services and prayers will be offered via a Facebook video stream.
- Speegleville Baptist Church Sunday service this week and Wednesday night activities through March 25.
- Viento Fuerte Church will be closed Sunday but will live stream its service at 11 a.m.
Connect Church will only be live-streaming for the next two weeks. Its 10:30 a.m. services Sunday and March 22 will be streamed on its Facebook page and at connectwaco.com
- .
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church canceled until April 5. Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 will be live-streamed.
