It’s summer in Central Texas. So it’s hot … brutally hot. Fry an egg atop your car kind of hot. You need to find a shade tree and a breeze or the nearest AC.
But summertime also is the time we get outside and do things. The kids are out of school. Many of us take vacations during these summer months. We want to be outdoors, or at least outside the home doing something.
Movies are great. The cooling dark of a theater and a good flick can fill a couple of hours here and there. But you are just sitting in that theater, munching on that buttered popcorn and candy.
Waco Today invites you to consider five area hot spots – no, make that cool spots – that can keep you moving.
The new surfing area at BSR Cable Park in Axtell is a great option. It’s nowhere near the coast, but the waves are real. Lessons are offered for those wanting to learn. But if surfing isn’t your thing, there’s much more to do at the water sports facility.
And it’s not the only place nearby. Check out our suggestions in the pages that follow.