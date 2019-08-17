The David Brooks and Anne Snyder forum titled “Communities of Character in an Age of Outrage” is slated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Waco Convention Center. You are invited to hear two of America’s most significant journalists share their concerns about the need for organizations and philanthropists to focus on character development in our nation.
A New York Times columnist and PBS commentator, Brooks’ most recent book, “The Second Mountain,” is a New York Times bestseller. His wife, Anne Snyder, is editor-in-chief of Comment Magazine and director of the Philanthropy Roundtable’s Character Initiative. She is a writer and convener committed to exploring questions of class and culture, moral beauty and a beatitudinal faith.
Reservations are $40 each and can be made online at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/455523. You may also consider underwriting levels for tables of eight. Contact Jimmy Dorrell jdorrell@missionwaco.org for more information.