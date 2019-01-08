Solving immigration
If only our elected officials were truly interested in doing what they were sent to Washington, D.C., to do, as well as what they said they would. This would be the compromise to get a grand immigration deal done. Let’s start with what conservatives would get:
- Full funding for a wall across the southern border.
- An end to chain migration.
- Migration eligibility based upon the immigrant’s ability to be a productive and self-reliant member of society.
Now for the liberals:
- Fully protected DACA program with a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients only,
- not
- their families that broke the law.
- Legal status to all law-abiding migrants who came here illegally. But
- no
- pathway to citizenship without going back to their countries of origin.
Here are a few things for people in the future to help stop illegal immigration:
- Mandatory $10,000 a day and incident fine for companies and people who hire illegal immigrants.
- Asylum courts in countries of origin to process asylum claims. While the claims are processed the asylum-seekers will be held in a safe and protected place in their country. Anyone who shows up at the border seeking asylum will be sent back to apply for asylum correctly.
- Fully instituted E-Verify.
Gerald Friesenhahn, San Antonio
Discrimination afoot
Planned Parenthood discriminates against pregnant employees. What pro-life or Christian organization came up with this proposition? Actually, this came from the investigative journalism of the New York Times. The headline for the Dec. 20 news article was, “Planned Parenthood accused of mistreating pregnant employees.”
Times reporters discovered refusal to accommodate pregnant employees with doctor-advised work breaks and avoiding longer than 8-hour shifts, discouraging use of unpaid maternity leave, pressuring early return from unpaid maternity leave, and almost complete absence of paid maternity leave. Additionally, Planned Parenthood frequently considered actual or likely pregnancy for hiring, firing, and promotion — practices banned by federal law.
According to Carolyn Delgado who worked for Planned Parenthood in Miami, “It was looked down upon for you to get pregnant. I don’t think any supervisor had to literally say it for us to feel it.”
The national Planned Parenthood president, Dr. Leana Wen, reacted to the incriminating New York Times story with, “It’s our obligation to do better for our staff, for our families and for patients.”
Employee pregnancy discrimination is one more revelation of how Planned Parenthood fails to offer real choice and care to pregnant moms.
John Pisciotta, Pro-Life Waco director