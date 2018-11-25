Ulcak - Diedrich
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David B. Granger, Sr. of Lorena, and the late Mr. Dan Diedrich. She is the grand-daughter of Mr. Ed Roy and Mrs. Judith Roy of Massachusetts, and Mr. and Mrs. Al O'Neil of Arizona, and the late Mr. Don Diedrich. Savannah is a graduate of Midway High School and Baylor University in Waco with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science Studies. She recently graduated with her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Dr. Savannah Ulcak is currently employed with Fox Rehabilitation in Columbia, South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Ulcak of Midland, Texas. He is the grandson of Mrs. Joyce McDonald, of Abilene and the late Mr. Billy McDonald, Mrs. Mary Ulcak of San Antonio, and the late Mr. Albert Ulcak. Matthew graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science and his Doctoral degree in Physical Therapy from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He is currently employed by Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father. Attending the bride were Sabine Jacobson, Matron of Honor, sister of the bride, Alyssa Granger, Maid of Honor, and bridesmaids were Alayna Granger, sister of the bride, Chelsea Petska, Wendy Pugh, Kristen Ritch, Megan McDonald, and Madison Ulcak, sister of the groom. Sadie Handlin, cousin of the groom served as the flower girl.
Austin Ulcak, brother of groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Kaden Hatley, Trevor Nolan, Kyle Jacobson, Kyle Wimberley, Jesse Madrid, Brody Anthony, and Kris Hatley. Ring Bearers were Samuel and Caleb Diedrich, nephews of the bride. David and Aiden Granger, brothers of the bride served as ushers. Jared Diedrich, brother of the bride escorted the mother of the bride, Angela Granger.
Vocalist, Alyssa Granger, performed, "Can't Help Falling in Love With You". Flowers were arranged by Shelby Mills of Blushing Floral Designs of Waxahachi, Texas. Holly Martin of Jack and June Photography of Woodway photographed the ceremony and reception. The dinner was catered by the award-winning Pitmaster, Jay Tinney, of Tinney Barbeque, of Austin, Texas.
The couple will reside in Columbia, South Carolina.