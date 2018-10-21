Tucker - Gilbert
The bride, who goes by Meg, is the fifth generation of her family to wed at St. Paul's. Her great-great-grandparents, Laura Ben Risher and William Markham Sleeper, were married there in 1892, and her great-grandparents, Alethea Halbert Sleeper and Walter Brown Dossett, followed in 1923. Her maternal grandparents, Laura Risher Dossett and Curtis Cullen Smith Jr., were married at St. Paul's in 1948; and her parents, Alethea Risher Smith and Robert Glenn Gilbert, of El Paso, wed there in 1980.
The bride's paternal grandparents were the late Martha Peterson and Robert Jackson Gilbert of El Paso. The bride's maternal grandfather, Cullen Smith and wife, Ann, reside in Waco.
The groom is the son of Clairissa Kay Tucker and Robert Lee Tucker of Abilene, and the grandson of Virginia Mueller Taylor and the late Coy Don Taylor of Abilene, and of Janeice Robertson Tucker and the late Albert Briggs Tucker of Brownwood.
Meg graduated from Baylor University and served for four years at the Art Center of Waco, the last two as Director. She is pursuing a Master's Degree in Museum Education at Baylor.
Jordan received a B.M. and Master of Music in Composition from Baylor University, and has composed symphony pieces performed by the Waco, Baylor and Longview symphonies. He currently teaches music at Baylor and Central Texas College.
Meg's sister, Laura Gilbert Remus, of Los Angeles, California, was the Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Bradshaw, Meredith Cox, Brooke Doherty, Lauren Olivarez, Molly Packer and Calley Powell. The bride's cousin, Elizabeth "Betsy" Wright of Houston, was the flower girl.
Corey Simmel served as the best man. The groom's brothers, Jacob Tucker and Joel Tucker, were groomsmen, along with Andrew Dodson, Daniel Gerona, Tyler Neufer and Colton Rockett. Spencer Morris, David Rappaport, Nathan Scott, and Payton Wright served as ushers.
Following a honeymoon, the couple will reside in Waco.