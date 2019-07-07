Stein - Bruich

Madeleine Ancheta Bruich and Eric Matthew Stein were united in marriage Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco, Texas, by The Rev. Ryan Higdon. A reception immediately followed the ceremony at Tucker Hall in Waco. On the eve of the wedding, the rehearsal dinner was hosted by Robert and Phyllis Stein at 1424 Bistro, Waco.
The bride is the daughter of Carolyn and J. Gregory Bruich of Waco, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Catalina and Dionisio Ancheta, Sr. of Irving, Texas, and the late Carolyn Oswald Bruich and the late Theodore J. Bruich, Jr. of N. Little Rock, Arkansas.
Madeleine is a graduate from Reicher Catholic High School in Waco, Texas, and from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. Madeleine is currently employed as a first grade teacher at Spring Garden Elementary School in Bedford, Texas.
The groom is the son of Phyllis and Robert Stein of Hannibal, New York. He is the grandson of the late Eileen Munski and the late Joseph Munski of Oswego, New York, and the late Eileen Stein and the late Henry Justus Stein of Cairo, New York.
Eric is a graduate from Oswego High School in Oswego, New York, and from State University of New York-Morrisville with an Associate in Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology. Eric is currently employed as a General Manager at Not Just Soccer in Fort Worth, Texas.
The bride was presented in marriage by her parents, J. Gregory and Carolyn Bruich, and escorted by her father. The bride wore a beaded ivory lace, off-the-shoulder mermaid wedding dress with cathedral train, designed by Oleg Cassini. Her Venice lace mantilla veil was a family heirloom, worn by her grandmother, Carolyn O. Bruich in her wedding 61 years ago. She carried a cascading fresh flower bouquet of ivory garden roses, white peonies, apricot garden roses, white freesia, and silver dollar eucalyptus. She also carried the Rosary of her grandmother, Catalina Ancheta, with her bouquet.
The sister of the bride, Bernadette Bruich of Denton, Texas, served as the Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Genevieve Kneifl of Dallas, Texas, sister of the bride, Catherine Gilleland of Coppell, Texas, sister of the bride, and Rachel Sloan of N. Little Rock, Arkansas, cousin of the bride. Flowers girls were Adeline and Hazel Kneifl both of Dallas, Texas, nieces of the bride, and Kenna Stein of Cicero, New York, niece of the groom.
Andrew Stein of Cicero, New York, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Alex Stein of Randallstown, Maryland, brother of the groom, Andrey Tomoroksa of Liverpool, New York, and Martin Bruich of Waco, Texas, brother of the bride. Lectors were Alison Luckey of Irving, Texas, and David Farmer of N. Richland Hills, Texas.
The Filipino tradition of Coins, Cord, and Veil, which symbolize hopes for prosperity and the binding together of lives, was performed during the ceremony by wedding sponsors: Rodney and Trisha Salazar of Bedford, Texas, aunt of the bride, Rebecca Loux of N. Little Rock, Arkansas, and uncle of the bride, T. Philip Bruich of N. Little Rock, Arkansas. The cord and veil used in the ceremony were borrowed from the bride's parents from their wedding 34 years ago.
Music was provided by Stephanie Hinton, cantor and pianist, and by Waco Strings, string quartet. Flower arrangements were by the mother of the bride, Carolyn Bruich, assisted by family and friends.
After a honeymoon in Santorini Greece in July, the couple will reside in Bedford, Texas.