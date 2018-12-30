Morris - Woodall
Devin is the daughter of Kevin and Trecia Woodall of Carthage, Texas, and Ms. Kelley Woodall, of Waco, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Hal and Melva Woodall, of Hubbard, Texas, and John and Pat Vickery, of Hubbard, Texas. Devin is a 2018 graduate of Sam Houston State University, with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. She is a first grade teacher at Sul Ross Elementary, Bryan ISD.
Gage is the son of Paul and Heather Morris of Hubbard, Texas. He is the grandson of Gary and Chantal Murphy of Purdon, Texas, and Jeannette and Dick Railsback of Amarillo, Texas, and Pat and Danny Quilty of Hubbard, Texas. Gage will be graduating in May 2019 from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering.
Presented in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father.
Bailee Woodall, sister of the bride, of Carthage, Texas, served as the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were: Ashley Cavazos, Kerri Dailey, Caitlin Williams, Kelsey Jones, Ashley Thompson, Jenna Lee Morris, and Alexis Woodall. Flower girls were Teagan Woodall and Faith Fortenberry.
Austin Woodall served as best man. Groomsmen were: Hunter Morris, Casen Martin, Brett Anderson, Tyler McCarthy, Seth Morris, Logan Morris, and Conner Woodall.
Ringbearers were Gabriel Woodall and Greyson Murphy and ushers were Blake Patterson, Gunner Brown, Chase Brown, and Noah Murphy.
The couple will spend their honeymoon in Costa Rica; the couple will reside in College Station, Texas.
