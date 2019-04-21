Mikkelson - Kelly

Brett Tyler Mikkelson and Kimberly Danielle Kelly were united in marriage Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Market at the Mill in Clifton, Texas, with Pastor Neal Coty officiating. A reception followed the ceremony, also at the Market at the Mill.
The bride is the daughter of Danny Kelly of Lorena and Cindy Laughlin of Lorena. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Lorine Kelly, the late Mr. Sterling Kelly, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Cecil and Laverne Pfeffer.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy and Kristi Mikkelson of Plymouth, Minnesota. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Arlys Hendrickson, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Earl and Joyce Mikkelson.
Kristen Kelly, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Hayley Martin, Samantha Stephens, Mandy Norman, Emily Cox, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Whitney Holmes. The couple's grandmothers, Lorine Kelly and Arlys Hendrickson, served as flower girls.
Justin Soderlund served as best man. Groomsmen were Andrew Johnson, Tico Hernandez, Nathan Roberts, Matt Dragstrem, Ryan Beaver, and Troy Cartwright.
Ushers were Dusty, Ty, and Jody Scoggins.
The couple will reside in Nashville, Tennessee, where the groom is a songwriter and bride is a speech pathologist and singer/songwriter.
Photo by: Twinty Photography
