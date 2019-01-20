Mann - Drews

Paige Drews and Jamie Mann were united in marriage at 4 o'clock in the evening on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Mart, Texas. Pastor Amy Anderson officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at Elk Hall. On the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held at the St. Joseph's CCE Center in Axtell.
The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Celia Drews of Woodway, Texas and Chris and Melisa Dieterich of Riesel, Texas. Paige graduated in 2007 from Riesel High School. She is currently an insurance agent for Texas First State Agency in Waco.
The groom is the son of James and Mary Mann of Mart, Texas. He graduated from Mart High School in 2000. He is employed at Pioneer Pipe and Steel in Waco.
Paige was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father. Kayleigh Aulin, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Junior bridesmaids were Braylee and Dalynn Mann. Flower girl was Aniston Deike.
Best man was Adam Deike. Ring Bearers were Luke Aulin, Grant Hammer and Logan Hammer. Ushers were Landon Dieterich and Collin Dieterich.
Following a Honeymoon Royal Caribbean Cruise, the couple will reside in their new home in Mart, Texas.
