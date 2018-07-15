Horton - Jaska
Hillary is the daughter of Christopher and Lisa Jaska of Bruceville. Grandparents of the bride are Glen and Kay Weekley of Waco, Hollis Riggins of Irving and the late Ernest H. "Bobo" and Virginia Jaska of West. The bride is employed as manager of James & Reid Home Antiquities in Woodway.
Keith is the son of Charles and Kathleen Horton of West. Grandparents of the groom are Jerome and Lucille Lednicky of West, Floyd Horton of West and the late Almeda Horton. The groom is a draftsman for Brazos Electric Power Cooperative in Waco.
Presented in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a Watters wedding gown accented with Chantilly lace, Wildfell floral motifs and floral scallops, adorned with a cathedral length veil. The floral bouquet was designed and created by the bride.
Brooke Valis served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Emily Jaska, Stephenie Jaska Maffey, Spencer Strain Houston, Jessica Horton Browning, Brooke DeFrees Schafer, Maci Johnson, Nina Polasek, Natalie Jauregul and Natalie Runnels. Flower girl was Hallie Ivy.
Cody Harris served as best man. Groomsmen were Jody Hill, Nick Maffey, Brandon Stone, Steven Kirkpatrick, Cory Chapman, Ethan Martin, Jim Mattox, Tyler Kleman and Tyler Ebeling. Ring bearer was Christian Maffey. Ushers were Jake Potter and Brady Strain.
Vocalists were Kacey Krahula Dorrance, Angela Krahula Hudson and Pamela Jaska O'Gorman. Michelle Horton Ivy and Michael Jaska served as lectors. Eucharist gifts were presented by Heather Crowley, Kimberly Crowley and Christy Crowley Kenady. House party attendants included Hannah and Sadie Ivy.
The bride and groom send their appreciation to all, and recognize the many blessings of family and friends. After honeymooning in Ireland, the couple now resides in West.