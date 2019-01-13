Dickerson - Naquin


Dickerson - Naquin

Zachary Douglas Dickerson and Kendall Michelle Naquin were united in marriage on December 8, 2018, in an outdoor ceremony at scenic Dove Ridge Vineyard in Weatherford, TX. The ceremony was officiated by the bride's uncle, Dr. Kenneth Hale, of Ohio. Dinner and dancing followed.
The groom is the son of Doug and Lisa Dickerson of Waco. The bride's parents are Jeff Naquin of Ft. Worth and Kara Jones of Aledo, TX.
The couple met while attending Texas A&M University. Zach is V.P. of Dickerson Fire Protection and Kendall is Executive Assistant and Vendor Relations Manager with Dream Maker Bath & Kitchens.
After honeymooning in the Hawaiian Islands, the couple is residing in McGregor.

Tags